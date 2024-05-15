Listen Live
Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at 2024 Indy 500

Published on May 15, 2024

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks will return to perform the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

The last time Sparks performed the national anthem at the race was in 2015.

“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Sparks gained worldwide attention as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol. Since then, she has sold more the 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.

Last year she received a Dove, Billboard and a Grammy nomination for her No. 1 single with “For

King & Country,” and “Love Me Like I Am.” Her latest single, “Call My Name,” debuted at No. 29 on the Adult R&B Airplay hitlist.

Check out a few photos of Jordin below!

