Jon Gruden Fired As Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach After Racist, Homophobic Emails Surface

Well, that was quick.

Jon Gruden has been fired from his post as the Head Coach Of the Raiders just days after a 2011 email included a racist comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.

Gruden was a Monday Night Football Correspospondent at the time, and he was upset about the league’s lockout, so he sent an email to the president of the Washington Football Team that July, which read, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”

Gruden found out he was fired earlier this evening when team owner Mark Davis showed up at the team’s facility to find Gruden and break the news, reports ESPN.

Though he apologized to the league, according to The NY Times, other emails of his began to surface that also proved to be problematic. Amidst a separate misconduct investigation, evidence was found that the former coach “casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”

Among his offenses, Gruden referred to the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, as a “f-ggot” and a “clueless anti football p-ssy.” He then went even further to say that Goodell should not have pressured the coach of the Rams to draft “queers,” in reference to Michael Sam, the first openly gay player who received a roster spot back in 2014.

He also had a penchant for critiquing politicians as in 2012 he referred to then-Vice President Joe Biden as a “nervous clueless p-ssy.”

