14 Pictures of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for their September 14th Anniversary



He’s a singer from Springfield, Ohio and she’s a model from Utah. They came from two different worlds but their love brought them together…. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met (2007) and married (2013) on September 14th.

The couple’s love story started on the set of Legends video shoot for “Stereo” where the then twenty-year-old Teigen played his love interest in the video. The couple married six years later in a lavish wedding in Como, Italy. In 2016 the couple welcomed their first child a girl named Luna and in 2018 they welcomed a son named Miles.

To celebrate their love we picked 14 pictures of John & Crissy through the years

1. “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend “Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,males,females,two people,fashion,gala,tuxedo,john legend,pants,christine teigen,art museum,wool,black pants,burberry,white color,black color,rei kawakubo/comme des garçons,peaked lapel,metropolitan museum of art – new york city

2. Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Drive-in Premiere Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched) (L-R) Miles Theodore Stephens, John Legend, Luna Simone Stephens, and Chrissy Teigen attend Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” drive-in premiere at The Grove on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,topix,film industry,california,city of los angeles,females,four people,daughter,fashion,film premiere,red carpet event,john legend,christine teigen,the grove – los angeles,netflix,bestpix,luna simone stephens,drive-in movie,premiere event

3. 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Day 2 – Press Room Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose in the press room during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,television show,california,city of los angeles,males,females,two people,bow tie,tuxedo,winning,shirt,john legend,pants,press room,christine teigen,silk,wool,annual creative arts emmy awards,black pants,white shirt,ermenegildo zegna – designer label,jacquard,white color,black color,winners’ room,emmy statuette,microsoft theater – los angeles,loafer

4. A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy – Season 2018 Source:Getty A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN & CHRISSY — 2018 — Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Chrissy Teigen — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,smiling,singer,california,city of los angeles,two people,christmas,singing,choice,famous place,john legend,christine teigen,2010-2019,2018,2019

5. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) John Legend (L) and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,film industry,california,males,females,two people,fashion,black and white,entertainment event,john legend,vanity fair,vanity fair oscar party,christine teigen,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,radhika jones

6. House Democrats Retreat Source:Getty UNITED STATES – APRIL 10: Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend give each other high fives on stage during the House Democrats’ 2019 Issues Conference dinner program at the Landsdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, Va., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,singer,men,politics,government,event,dinner,giving,congress,john legend,husband,christine teigen,house of representatives,politics and government,leesburg,democratic national committee,stage – performance space

7. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty US model Chrissy Teigen (R) and US musician John Legend arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,arrival,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,award,annual event,american culture,human interest,john legend,grammy awards,christine teigen,business finance and industry,finance and economy,62nd grammy awards

8. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – February 20, 2018 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 20: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna seen at a playground in Manhattan on February 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,new york city,males,females,daughter,three people,candid,celebrity sightings,manhattan – new york city,john legend,setting,christine teigen,bestpix,playground,square – composition

9. 88th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and singer John Legend attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,arrival,television show,singer,california,males,females,hollywood – california,award,red carpet event,hollywood and highland center,john legend,christine teigen,academy awards,2016,88th annual academy awards

10. ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” Source:Getty CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – “Team Teigen/Legend vs. Team Vanderpump Rules and Karamo Brown vs. Terry Crews” – The highly anticipated season 5 premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud,” where celebrity families compete to win cash for their charities, kicks off with model, author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend playing against restaurateur, author and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.” In the next game of the night, “Queer Eye” star and culture expert Karamo Brown will take on “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews. The star-studded episode airs SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) STEVE HARVEY, JOHN LEGEND, CHRISSY TEIGEN, PEPPER TEIGEN, RON STEPHENS photography,celebrities,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,author,television show,cast member,singer,expertise,california,city of los angeles,night,anticipation,competition,award,annual event,cultures,reality tv,kicking,winning,songwriter,charity and relief work,tv personality,john legend,steve harvey,grammy awards,arguing,christine teigen,terry crews,season 5,america’s got talent,food service occupation,lisa vanderpump,queer eye,premiere event,celebrity family feud,karamo brown

11. John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Visit Disneyland Resort Source:Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: In this handout image, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, their daughter Luna and son Miles share a moment with Princess Tiana during the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,california,image,males,females,daughter,son,five people,john legend,anaheim – california,christine teigen,disneyland – california

12. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Singer John Legend and wife model Chrissy Teigen attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,adult,singer,sport,california,city of los angeles,males,men,women,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,wife,celebrity sightings,staples center,los angeles lakers,john legend,christine teigen,denver nuggets,nba pro basketball

13. Election celebration Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA NOVEMBER 7, 2020-Singer John Legend and is wife Chrissy Teigen celebrate along Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood Saturday after Joe Biden won the Presidency. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,california,west hollywood,politics,wife,president,john legend,santa monica,joseph biden,christine teigen,politics and government