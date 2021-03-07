Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber

may be in jeopardy of

will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star game in Atlanta. Reportedly, the Philadelphia 76ers stars were possibly exposed to COVID-19 by their barber and due to protocols have been forced to sit out the game.

UPDATE: And that’s a wrap. The NBA has ruled Embiid and Simmons out.

76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are potentially ineligible to play tonight in the NBA All-Star Game due to contact tracing from exposure to a likely COVID-19 positive individual before they arrived to Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reports that Embid and Simmons may have to be AWOL. Accord to his sources, they were exposed by their barber, who had a positive test result but was awaiting another test. Fortunately, both players traveled to Atlanta by private plane and weren’t in contact with other players.

The exposure occurred with Embiid and Simmons‘ personal barber who had a positive test result and is awaiting another test. Both traveled by themselves on private planes, and had no exposure to other players or people down in Atlanta bubble. https://t.co/PeiSFzzPZS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

However, about an hour later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed that the barber’s second test has come back positive.

Additional test has returned positive for the coronavirus on barber in contact with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, sources tell ESPN. League must make decision still, but it is highly unlikely Embiid and Simmons will be cleared to play today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

Considering the high stakes, it’s almost guaranteed that Embid and Simmons will not be suiting up. Typically, NBA players have had to sit and quarantine for at least after potential exposure. Wojnarowski says his sources are confirming as much.

The NBA is ruling out Embiid and Simmons for All-Star Game, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/PSiQ8xiOMo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

It goes without saying that NBA Twitter is equal parts livid and disgusted right now. Also, that barber might want to stay anonymous.

See reactions to this most unfortunate news below.

