Jaylen Brown Sides With Bucks After Initial Reports Stated Otherwise

Jaylen Brown, one of the young stars for the Boston Celtics, has displayed support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the course of the season. After initial reports went out that he was critical of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not play in a playoff series game on Thursday in support of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake, Brown confirmed that he stands with the decision.

Sam Amick, a writer for The Athletic, shared via a tweet that Bucks sharpshooter Kyle Korver offered an apology for the team abruptly calling for the strike.

“Sources also say that Kyle Korver apologized for the way the Bucks made the decision not to play without alerting other teams. This element has clearly frustrated teams around the league, and Korver made the choice to address it,” read the tweet.

However, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote in his tweet, “Sources: As some in tonight’s meeting wanted to hear Bucks’ explanation for making an abrupt decision independent of rest of teams to boycott game, Boston’s Jaylen Brown essentially said that the Bucks didn’t need to explain themselves and he fully supported what they did today.”

The meeting Woj was speaking of was a Thursday night gathering attended by players that, reportedly, was rife with tension and discussions on how to proceed. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers voted to end their seasons effective immediately, while the other teams who joined Thursday’s protest and other NBA officials are meeting today to discuss the next steps forward.

It also rumored that games scheduled for today will also be postponed.

And in case you want to know more about Brown’s stances, view the video below.

.@fchwpo shares his thoughts on the recent shooting of Jacob Blake. pic.twitter.com/dHpG8eJw7J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 25, 2020

