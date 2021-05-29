HomeArts & Entertainment

Jay-Z’s “Queen Of The Come Up” Line Towards Kim Kardashian On New DMX Song Has Fans Divided

Posted May 29, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The hype surrounding DMX’s highly-anticipated posthumous album Exodus was already at a peak high, but of course Jay-Z would come along and add even more fanfare — and he’s doing it with a Kim Kardashian diss line at that!

First, take a listen of the late DMX’s new song titled “Bath Salts” featuring Nas and the man at hand, Jay-Z, to see what we’re referring to in the first place:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Yes, if you listened close enough you definitely heard Hov spitting the bar, “Come be my Kardashian, Queen of the come up.” While he actually doesn’t make reference to one Kardashian sister in specific, it goes without saying that his past relationship with Kim and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West hasn’t always been on the up and up.

The Jasmine Brand  speaks of an insider that says Jay and the wifey Beyoncé are still feeling a bit salty about Kanye’s political views over the past few years, even  allegedly stating, “They are outraged over Kanye’s recent political rants. They think Kanye is a disgrace, and is only doing this for attention.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Whether or not S. Carter’s beef with Yeezy is a good reason to give bars to his ex lady is neither here nor there, but some music fans have been sounding off heavy on social media with feedback.

From the ones who were here for the petty jabs, to those that wondered why a married man was even asking for someone to “come be my Kardashian” — where you at, Bey?! — we put together some interesting Twitter reactions that we think you all will enjoy.

Go stream Exodus, the new posthumous album by DMX, right now on all DSPs. R.I.P., big homie.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jay-Z’s “Queen Of The Come Up” Line Towards Kim Kardashian On New DMX Song Has Fans Divided  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest
Sunshine Skipped Med School To Seek Stardom
 1 day ago
06.01.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 2 days ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 2 days ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 3 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 3 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 4 days ago
05.28.21
Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 5 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close