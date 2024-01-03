Jada Pinkett Smith Posts New Photo, Gets Unfarily Compared To Fat Joe & Pitbull

Jada Pinkett Smith can’t even blink without folks making it a big moment online for various reasons, and now she’s trending once again on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans online are unfairly comparing the wife of Will Smith to Fat Joe and Pitbull after she shared a new photo on social media.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, shared an image of her outfit on Instagram this past Tuesday (January 2). Decked out in a bubble coat, sweatpants, and jean leg warmers, Pinkett Smith shared in the caption, “I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024.”

Soon after, the photo began making its rounds on X via some of the blog sites looking to drum up engagement. From there, fans began repeating the same two jokes and the lack of unoriginality blossomed into Pinkett Smith becoming a trending topic. Then, someone latched on to the Fat Joe and Pitbull comparisons due to Pinkett Smith sporting a shaved head which she dons for medical reasons.

As it stands, the streets will never let Jada Pinkett Smith live because of the perception that she’s gained after the news of the so-called entanglement with August Alsina and the assumed issues between her and her husband.

