Jacquemus Brought The Waves To Hawaii In A Star Studded ‘Le Splash’ Runway Show [Photos]

Luxury fashion brand Jacquemus brought the waves to Hawaii for their latest runway show. It was a star studded event including celebrities and influencers like SZA, Jhené Aiko, Aminé, Don Toliver and Bretman Rock.

Jacquemus debuted their SS/22 “Le Splash” collection in Oahu, Hawaii. The luxury label is best known for its Le Chiquito micro handbags, La Bomba macro brimmed hats and stunning silhouettes inspired by the mesmerizing landscape of France.

Jacquemus revealed its Spring/Summer show with a gorgeous six-minute video featuring the pastel colored pieces perfect for Spring. The whimsical collection captivated the eyes in attendance and those who viewed from the comfort of their phones.

Jacquemus unveiled the show’s location to their 4.3 million Instagram followers with a collection of sneak peaks. The Oahu crystal clear blue island waters, tall palm trees, beautiful white sand and jaw-dropping mountain views made for the perfect backdrop for Jacquemus’ one of a kind runway show.

Jacquemus shares that the stage was set in Hawaii because, “the islands of Hawai’i, with their awe-inspiring landscapes, diverse climates, and untold biodiversity, stood out as the perfect complement to the exuberant Le Splash collection.”

The caption continues, “this show takes inspiration from Jacquemus’ 2021 campaign shot by Tom Kneller on O’ahu, and for Simon, who has long wished to visit the islands, it marks the culmination of both a personal and professional dream.”

Another factor is Jacquemus’ dedication to sustainability saying, “as a guest to Hawai’i, Jacquemus is taking great care to respect this location, culture, and way of life. We are primarily working with talent and businesses from O’ahu and the neighboring islands to leave as small of a footprint as possible.”

Everyone seemed to be in awe of the newest Jacquemus “Le Splash” collection looks paired with the wondrous Hawaii views. SZA shared a collection of photos with a caption saying, “I used to smile out of discomfort . Now I smile FOR REAL 🥰🌊 thank you so much @jacquemus for having me !!this entire experience was PHENOMENAL the energy the guests the blessingsssss . Best fashion event I’ve ever been to .. hands DOWN !!! Y’all know Hawaiiii Iss my 2nd homeeeee 🥺🥺🥺🤍🐚🤌🏾(special thank you to God my ancestors, and yemaya y Ochun for this spectacular joy 🥲🥲🥲 asé).”

Check out a preview of Jacquemus’ Le Splash collection and a gallery of our favorite photos from the special runway show below.

Jacquemus Brought The Waves To Hawaii In A Star Studded ‘Le Splash’ Runway Show [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Jhené Aiko & Miyoko Looking Mesmerizing

Jhené Aiko & Miyoko Looking Mesmerizing Source:Getty

2. SZA & Aminé Are Radiant

SZA & Aminé Are Radiant Source:Getty

3. SZA Had A Blast

SZA Had A Blast Source:Getty

4. Victor Cruz, Don Toliver & Daniel Caesar Posing At The Show

Victor Cruz, Don Toliver & Daniel Caesar Posing At The Show Source:Getty

5. Moments From The Runway

Moments From The Runway Source:Getty

6. The Rain Couldn’t Stop This Show

The Rain Couldn't Stop This Show Source:Getty

7. Don Toliver & SZA Posing In The Sand

Don Toliver & SZA Posing In The Sand Source:Getty

8. These Two Enjoyed Themselves

These Two Enjoyed Themselves Source:Getty

9. Go Off, Bretman!

Go Off, Bretman! Source:Getty

10. Jennie Kim Is The Cutest

Jennie Kim Is The Cutest Source:Getty

11. Daniel Caesar & Jennie Kim Front Row

Daniel Caesar & Jennie Kim Front Row Source:Getty

12. The Stars Were Out

The Stars Were Out Source:Getty

13. More Moments With The Guys

More Moments With The Guys Source:Getty

14. SZA, Aminé and Marco Maestri Pose For The Camera

SZA, Aminé and Marco Maestri Pose For The Camera Source:Getty

15. SZA & Victor Cruz Soaking Up The Hawaii Sun

SZA & Victor Cruz Soaking Up The Hawaii Sun Source:Getty

16. SZA & Bretman Rock Are Photo Ready

SZA & Bretman Rock Are Photo Ready Source:Getty
