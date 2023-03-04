Ja Morant Suspended At Least Two Games After Flashing Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The issues surrounding Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant continue.

The young and talented star finds himself producing on the court but continuously engages in questionable behavior while off it.

His most recent decision started innocently enough as he hopped on Instagram Live and rapped along to music until he flashed what appeared to be a gun for all his followers to see.

The Grizzlies were made aware of the video and Morant “will be away from the team for at least the next two games.”

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” Mike Bass, NBA spokesman told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morant has responded to the punishment with an apology.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire organization for letting you down,” the statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Morant was also under fire earlier this week when a Washington Post article alleged that in July, he showed up at The Finish Line shoe store in Wolfchase Galleria after his mother had a dispute. Along with a group of nine or 10 friends, Morant went to the store and allegedly threatened the mall’s security director. Morant wasn’t named a suspect, but one of his associates acted out.

“Officer Edwards positioned his body in between the two individuals to prevent a physical altercation. At this time, suspect #1 reached over Officer Edwards’ shoulder and conducted an unknown action, resulting in both individuals taking an aggressive fighting stance,” reads the report.

While leaving the scene, Morant reportedly said, “Let me find out what time he get off,” which made the security director feel threatened.

Then, a week later, he was allegedly involved in another incident at his home. While playing basketball with a teenager, Morant struck him in the head, and his friends beat him up as well, leaving a “large knot” on his head. After the fight, the teen says Morant went into his home and returned with a gun tucked into the waistband.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Morant allegedly flashing a gun on Instagram Live below.

Ja Morant Suspended At Least Two Games After Flashing Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com