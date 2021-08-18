WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another holiday ! It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Instead of visiting a traditional Goodwill or Value Village thrift store, we are highlighting some of the trendiest Black-owned online thrift boutiques featuring the latest vintage and up-cycled finds.

There are a ton of stores dedicated to sustainable fashion using repurposed clothing and fabric from all over. This is a new take on the dreadful “hand-me-downs” you received from your older brother or sister. In an effort to rid our planet of fashion waste, we must find alternative ways to purchase clothing.

Fashion waste stems from a number of issues. One of the biggest causes are large fast fashion brands that will remain nameless. Fast fashion refers to clothing made quickly and cheaply to meet the demand of ever-changing style trends. These clothes are usually poorly made, leading consumers to toss them out as quickly as the trend fades. It subsequently causes long-lasting environmental issues that are detrimental to our bodies and our planet.

In an effort to continue highlighting Black businesses during Black Business Month, we have compiled a list of our favorite thrift shops that focus on sustainable fashion. These companies and brands are helping the planet one vintage piece at a time. From notable brands like Washington Ave to up-and-coming shops like Thriftee Nickel, these consignment shops feature one of a kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else.

Let’s celebrate National Thrift Shop Day with these Black-owned businesses. When we support sustainable fashion, we’ll reap benefits across the world! Check out the gallery of shops below.

It’s National Thrift Shop Day! 10 Black-Owned Sustainable Stores With Incredible Vintage Finds was originally published on globalgrind.com