It Runs In The Family! Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings [PHOTOS]

Posted April 16, 2021

Here’s a look at some photos of our favorite Black celebrity siblings…

1. The Jacksons

The Jacksons Source:Getty

(EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN DIGITALLY ALTERED) Singers Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson at the The 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 24, 1993 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 

2. Megan Good-Franklin and Lamiya Good

Megan Good-Franklin and Lamiya Good Source:Getty

(L-R) Meagan Good and Lamiya Good attend the party for Jamie Foxx’s new album “Intuition” at Karu & Y on January 1, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

3. Willow and Jaden Smith

Willow and Jaden Smith Source:Getty

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on March 05, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) 

4. The Simmons

The Simmons Source:Getty

JoJo Simmons, Vanessa Simmons, Ciara, Angela Simmons, Justine Simmons, Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and Russy Simmons and Diggy Simmons (in Front) (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) 

5. The Braxtons

The Braxtons Source:Getty

(L-R) Sisters Trina Braxton, Traci Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton, and Toni Braxton visit BET’s “106 & Park” at 106 & Park Studio on April 11, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 

6. Sasha & Malia Obama

Sasha & Malia Obama Source:Getty

7. LisaRaye and Da Brat

LisaRaye and Da Brat Source:WENN

8. Tia, Tamera and Tahj Mowry

Tia, Tamera and Tahj Mowry Source:Getty

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – AUGUST 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Tia Mowry, Tahj Mowry and Tamera Mowry pose in the green room at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 11, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

9. Tasha & Sidra Smith

Tasha & Sidra Smith Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Actress Tasha Smith and Sidra Smith attend the QVC Red Carpet Style Party held at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 22, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic) 

10. Malika and Khadjia Haqq

Malika and Khadjia Haqq Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 24: Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq attend Fashionsta Launch at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 24, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) 

11. Steph, Seth and Sydel Curry

Source:Instagram

12. Diddy’s Boys!

Source:Instagram

13. North, Saint & Chicago West

Source:Instagram
