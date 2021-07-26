HomeGallery

This Is Not A Drill: Is Issa Rae Married?

Posted July 26, 2021

Issae Rae & Louis Dame Wedding

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Actress Issa Rae just hit us with a mean curveball. The Insecure actress took to Instagram with some photos with her hubby Louis Dame fully decked out in a wedding dress. Is this the real deal?!

Essence has recently confirmed that the surprising marriage is in fact real , “THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Our sister-friend @issarae tied the knot with her longtime beau, Louis Diame, in a lush ultra-private ceremony in the South of France. We’re rooting for this Black love and happily ever after for the happy couple”

Who is Issa Rae’s Husband?

Louis Dame and Issa Rae have kept their relationship very private throughout the years. According to Linkedin, Rae’s husband Louis Dame is an Independent Banking Professional in the Greater Los Angeles Area. There is little information on how the couple met and when they start dating. We have seen the two hit the red carpet together on multiple occasions.

 

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Issa Rae & her hubby Louis Dame’s surprising marriage below!

