IRT Announces 2024-2025 Season Lineup!

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a fan of live performances, you will be pleased to know that the Indiana Repertory Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season!
Whether you enjoy dramas, comedies, or classics, the IRT believes it will have a show for you. And, the theatre’s Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director, Benjamin Hanna, says fans will be able to enjoy one of the first musicals at the IRT in over a decade.
Hanna also notes that some fan-favorite actors will be returning to the stage, including Rob Johansen, who will once again portray Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.”
The season will kick off on September 18th with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” and will end on May 11th, 2025, with “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
Continue reading for a full list of titles that will be performed in the coming season.
Season Ticket Memberships for 2024-2025 will go on sale here soon. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale this summer.
Anxious to see a play before September? “Little Shop of Horrors” will be running April 17th through May 19th, as part of the 2023-2024 season.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be the IRT’s first musical since 2013. Get tickets here.
Shows in the 2024-2025 IRT Season:
1. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
When: September 18 – October 12, 2024
Description, Courtesy of the IRT: A motley crew of wonderfully unique and impassioned young spellers each yearn to be the next county champion. With clever songs, quirky characters, and uproarious humor, this captivating musical comedy is a silly celebration of the thrill of victory, the irony of defeat, and the gift of being true to yourself.
2. A Christmas Carol
When: November 16 – December 24, 2024
Description, Courtesy of the IRT: A Christmas Carol shines a light on the power of kindness and love in this uplifting tale of one man’s journey to redemption. As the weather turns cold, warm your heart with story and song at the IRT.
3. King James
When: January 14 – February 9, 2025
Description, Courtesy of the IRT: During LeBron James’ rookie season in Cleveland, two young men – one Black, one white – meet and bond over their love for the Cavaliers. Over the next 12 years, their passion for basketball never wavers, even as their lives keep moving in different directions. A warm, surprising, touching comedy about friendship, loyalty, loss – and the game.
4. Nina Simone: Four Women
When: February 4 – March 2, 2025
Description, Courtesy of the IRT: The High Priestess of Soul shook the world with her powerful music. In the depths of the Civil Rights struggle, Nina Simone used song as a means of expressing the nation’s anguish – and resilience. This deeply personal play with music imagines a conversation among Simone and three other Black women, showing how the iconic chanteuse forged her true calling – and gave voice to a movement.
5. The Glass Menagerie
When: March 11 – April 6, 2025
Description, Courtesy of the IRT: Faded southern belle Amanda shares a cramped apartment with her two adult children, the painfully shy Laura and the restless poet, Tom. Perhaps a gentleman caller will bring the one thing they all desperately crave: hope. This colorful cast of outcasts and escapists invents beautiful language to survive their drab lives. Looking back at his own family with bittersweet tenderness, Tennessee Williams probes the depths of inescapable memory.
6. The Play That Goes Wrong
When: April 9 – May 11, 2025
Description, Courtesy of the IRT: The intrepid thespians of the Cornley Drama Society are more or less ready to raise the curtain on the grandest production the village has ever seen, The Murder at Haversham Manor – until things go from bad to calamitous. There’s an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that won’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines) – and that’s only the first act. It’s nothing you want in a show – and everything you want in a show!