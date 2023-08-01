Beyoncé has been killing the Renaissance tour, and fans are swooning over all the fits! There is one new look in particular, however, that another Texas-native and world-renowned artist isn’t so impressed by. Her claims prompt the question…

Where is the line between inspiration and imitation?

Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is seemingly accusing Bey of copying one of her signature pieces…a (very) tall, brimmed, metallic hat. Badu posted a photo (left) to her story of Beyoncé’s latest tour outfit saying, “Hmm,” then followed it by posting a photo of herself (right) with the very similar accessory. Badu wrote, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

Beyoncé has been known to put on elaborate performances and productions, and symbolically pay tribute to other icons by way of her meticulously styled looks. Examples of this include her outfit and nails at Kobe & Gigi Bryant’s Fairwell, her detailed Michael Jackson-inspired halftime Super Bowl 50 performance, and so many more!

With Badu’s claims circulating the internet, let us know how you would define “stealing” versus “paying homage.”

Keep scrolling for 7 times Queen Bey paid tribute through fashion!

Inspiration or Imitation? 7 Times Beyoncé Paid Tribute Through Fashion [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com