Indy’s WTLC-FM Wins Our First Service to America Award

Congratulations to our Radio One Indy team! Last night during the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2022 Celebration of Service to America Awards gala, WTLC-FM won the most highly esteemed Community Award for Radio- Large/Major Market for its outstanding service to the Indianapolis community.

In 2021, WTLC partnered with the Indianapolis Urban League to provide over 728,000 meals to over 30,000 local families in addition to raising $130k in donations and airtime for residents of the Greater Indianapolis community.

This is the first time in Urban One history that a Radio One market has won

this award! WTLC, along with KBFB in Dallas, were also winners at this year’s Crystal Radio Awards.

Congratulations, Team Indy!