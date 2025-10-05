Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Colts Bounce Back, Dominate Las Vegas Raiders 40-6

Published on October 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS–The Las Vegas Raiders took a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. From that point on, the Indianapolis Colts took the game over and dominated the rest of the way Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to win 40-6.

The Colts wanted to bounce back in all three phases of the game after losing their first game of the season last week to the Los Angeles Rams 27-20.

Indianapolis would go on to outscore the Raiders 20-0 in both the second and third quarters. They got three rushing touchdowns out of Jonathan Taylor who finished with 66 carries on 17 yards. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones’ two touchdown passes were to Tyler Warren (four receptions, 44 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr (five receptions, 39 yards).

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 228 yards, but he was intercepted twice. One of those interceptions was to Mekhi Blackmon and Laiatu Latu.

Because of the blowout, most of the Colts reserves were put in the game, including backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. He completed one of two passes for nine yards.

The Colts suffered a couple of injuries, one of which was to kicker Spencer Shrader. A Raiders defender ran into him on a PAT in the first half.

The Colts are now 4-1. They face the Arizona Cardinals October 12 at 1 pm. The Raiders drop to 1-4.

Indianapolis Colts Bounce Back, Dominate Las Vegas Raiders 40-6  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Segun Olubi blocked a punt for the Colts

Segun Olubi blocked a punt for the Colts Source:Getty

2. One of Jonathan Taylor’s touchdowns

One of Jonathan Taylor's touchdowns Source:Getty

3. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin fires up his teammates on defense

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin fires up his teammates on defense Source:Getty
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close