INDIANAPOLIS–The Las Vegas Raiders took a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. From that point on, the Indianapolis Colts took the game over and dominated the rest of the way Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to win 40-6.

The Colts wanted to bounce back in all three phases of the game after losing their first game of the season last week to the Los Angeles Rams 27-20.

Indianapolis would go on to outscore the Raiders 20-0 in both the second and third quarters. They got three rushing touchdowns out of Jonathan Taylor who finished with 66 carries on 17 yards. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones’ two touchdown passes were to Tyler Warren (four receptions, 44 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr (five receptions, 39 yards).

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 228 yards, but he was intercepted twice. One of those interceptions was to Mekhi Blackmon and Laiatu Latu.

Because of the blowout, most of the Colts reserves were put in the game, including backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. He completed one of two passes for nine yards.

The Colts suffered a couple of injuries, one of which was to kicker Spencer Shrader. A Raiders defender ran into him on a PAT in the first half.

The Colts are now 4-1. They face the Arizona Cardinals October 12 at 1 pm. The Raiders drop to 1-4.

Indianapolis Colts Bounce Back, Dominate Las Vegas Raiders 40-6 was originally published on wibc.com

1. Segun Olubi blocked a punt for the Colts Source:Getty 2. One of Jonathan Taylor’s touchdowns Source:Getty 3. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin fires up his teammates on defense Source:Getty