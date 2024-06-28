Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Pacers Selections In The 2024 NBA Draft

Published on June 28, 2024

Source: (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Ic / Getty) (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the highly anticipated 2024 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers for the most part held their ground at the end of the day.

With three picks in the second round the Pacers aimed to find themselves some depth and secure players who aligned well with their team’s needs and most importantly their long-term vision.

The Pacers know they have their hands full with talent at the moment and did not see jumping up Into the 1st round benefiting themselves in any way.

As we know activity amongst the team may not be over this offseason we still wanted to take the time to dive into the players who were chosen by the Pacers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Find below each newcomer to the Indiana Pacers and some insight on each player.

1. Johnny Furphy – No. 35 Pick (Pacers traded 36 Pick)

Johnny Furphy - No. 35 Pick (Pacers traded 36 Pick) Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Kansas
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 189

Johnny Furphy, is a talented 19-year-old wing player from Kansas.

He was originally projected as a first-round pick.

Furphy’s playing style displays significant potential and versatility that fit the Pacers’ long term goals.

2. Tristen Newton – No. 49 Pick

Tristen Newton - No. 49 Pick Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’3″
Weight: 192

Tristen Newton,  is a skilled guard hailing from Connecticut.

He is known for his scoring prowess and defensive tenacity.

Newton brings a valuable combination of skills to the Pacers’ backcourt that is full of talent that will help catapult his development.

3. Enrique Freeman – No. 50 Pick

Enrique Freeman - No. 50 Pick Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Akron
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 212

Enrique Freeman, is a talented forward

He is known for his well-rounded skill set and strong inside presence.

Freeman brings a valuable combination of rebounding abilities and scoring prowess to the Pacers’ frontcourt that is also full of talent that will really help his young development.

