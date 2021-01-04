Impeached President Trump Begged Georgia SOS To Find Him Votes, Twitter Points Out The Jig #TrumpBegged

Donald Trump is a loser. The impeached President of the United States begged Georgia’s secretary of state to find over 11,000 votes so that he could claim he won the state’s election—which obviously he hasn’t.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.” Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn US #election2020 results, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by the Washington Post 👇 pic.twitter.com/ffIwfaJafR — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 4, 2021

On Sunday (Jan. 30, the Washington Post broke the news that there was audio of Trump pressing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to somehow make him the winner of an election that just didn’t go his way.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Georgia ran their votes three times, with Biden alway winning. Nevertheless, Trump and his aides were on the phone with Raffensperger, who is a Republican, for over an hour, begging the man to cheat for him with only wild conspiracies as evidence.

Anyone who has been paying half attention shouldn’t be surprised. And you can read the full transcript and listen to the audio right here.

Twitter has been unrelenting with the Trump slander, and #TrumpBegged has even been trending. The fact of the matter is he was begging, and the audio proves. Trump is clearly shook that his shielding from criminal prosecution is a wrap on January 20.

The SDNY can’t wait.

#TrumpBegged because he knows what’s waiting when he leaves office. pic.twitter.com/FLd0q2v0d0 — Tara 🇺🇸🦅 (@TaraHen31) January 4, 2021

Peep reactions to Cheeto begging for a coup in the gallery.

What remains to be said? He begged 🤷‍♂️

#TrumpBegged pic.twitter.com/yBVcUKKpvj — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) January 4, 2021

