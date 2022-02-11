HomeCelebrity News

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Wedding Edition]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Wedding Photo

Source: Story Blocks


Weddings are a beautiful display of a couples love and work together to make that union permanent through marriage. There are many traditions involved in wedding ceremonies. Whether it’s something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue or you’re carrying on the customs of our ancestors by jumping the broom, special moments happen from beginning to end during this celebration of love!

Scroll through the photos below for images of Black Love on the Big Day!

Marriage defined:

the legally or formally recognized union of two people as partners in a personal relationship

What the bible says about marriage:

Genesis 2:24

Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

RELATED: Images of Black Love [Family Edition]

RELATED: Images Of Black Love [Holiday Edition]

RELATED: Images of Black Love [Matching Fits Edition Pt 1]

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Wedding Edition]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest

Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought Robin Givens Was Sleeping With Him, Authors Say

 1 day ago
07.10.52

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced & Chain Stolen In Party Brawl

 1 day ago
07.12.52

Erykah Badu Releases Special Edition Underwater P*ssy Incense

 1 day ago
07.13.52

Cali Cop Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Black Man Stopped For Jaywalking

 1 day ago
03.11.52

Of Course Fox News Takes Issue With Eminem Taking A Knee At The Super Bowl

 1 day ago
07.15.52

The Game Is Surprised He Wasn’t Invited To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Surprised?: Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson “Has Done Nothing” To Support Son

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Families Of Sandy Hook Victims Awarded $73M Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Venus And Serena Williams Talk Freedom In Harper’s BAZAAR’s Legacy Issue

 1 day ago
01.01.70
18 items

Azealia Banks Flames Up Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox, Twitter Is Astonished

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close