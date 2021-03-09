Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses

Meghan Markle has impeccable style. It’s simple, elegant and at times flamboyant — the perfect personification of who she is on the inside, fabulous and composed. Since the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry, which first made headlines back in 2016, Markle has displayed effortless grace and reserved glam as navigated the royal kingdom and behind the scenes drama recently exposed in a tell-all interview with Oprah.
Markle sat down with the media titan to discuss she and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family. Like other notable royal moments, Markle stayed true to her sartorial style and donned a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail that is symbolic of Markle’s newfound freedom from the horrors she faced at the hands of the British establishment. As reported by Town & Country, the lotus flower represents “purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth.”
The Duchess Of Sussex puts detail into everything she wears. From her trendsetting Wedding dress to presidential dinners, she always wears her heart on her sleeve. Get into her most iconic dresses, below:
1. Her Wedding Dress
All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she arrived to Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 for the royal wedding. Markle looked stunning in a pristine white Givenchy gown with open bateau neckline customized by Clare Waight Keller. The simple look was the epitome of Markle’s signature style and influenced fashion trends.
2. Meghan Markle Stuns In White
After their grand and televised royal wedding ceremony, Meghan Markle and prince Harry celebrated their marriage, at the Frogmore House, with 200 of their closest friends and family members. Markle opted for an elegant white Stella McCartney gown custom designed by Ms. Waight Keller to commemorate the occasion.
3. Dress In All Black
Meghan attended The Lion King premiere in the United Kingdom wearing a mesh panel flare dress by Jason Wu dress. The Duchess pair the sexy look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Gucci clutch with gold hardware. She later posed in a photo with Beyonce and Jay Z.
4. The Royal Baby Has Arrived
Just two days after giving birth to her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance wearing a white double-breasted Dior dress with gold buttons.
5. Lady In Blue
Meghan Markle turned heads in this dreamy caped blue gown by Safiyaa to a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote.
6. Hats Off!
The Duchess of Sussex attend the Prince of Wales’s 70th Birthday Garden Party at Buckingham Palace wearing this absolutely delightful dress by Goat paired with Philip Treacy hat to take it from birthday cool to all eyes on me!