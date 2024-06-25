Listen Live
Entertainment

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Source: R1 / other

As Bossman Dlow would say, “Wristpiece bling-blaow, neckpiece blizzard” & that’s how some of your favorite rappers came to Birthday Bash ATL 2024. The amount of ice worn in State Farm Arena on June 22nd was absurd. Check up on your friend who was sitting on floor level because Rob49’s Vulture Island chain may have made them go blind! ATL had to be in the building when Killer Mike hit the stage with that huge chain, we know he’s still icing his neck from all that weight.

Check out the full recap below of your favorite rapper putting that ish on & staying iced out!

RELATED: ‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

RELATED: Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

Source:other

2.

Source:other

3.

Source:other

4.

Source:other

5.

Source:other

6.

Source:other

7.

Source:other

8.

Source:other

9.

Source:other

10.

Source:other

11.

Source:other

12.

Source:other

13.

Source:other

14.

Source:other

15.

Source:other

16.

Source:other

17.

Source:other

18.

Source:other

19.

Source:other

20.

Source:other

21.

Source:other

22.

Source:other

23.

Source:other
Trending
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

WTLC Summer Escape to be able to win tickets all summer long

WTLCFM Summer Escape!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close