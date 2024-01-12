IACS May Have to Euthanize Pets: Ways You Can Help

INDIANAPOLIS – With hundreds of animals inside and little room for more, Indy’s Animal Care Services may soon have to euthanize some of its pets. But, there are ways you can help.
You are probably aware that many shelters are desperately trying to find homes for thousands of dogs and cats. IACS alone has 277 pets at its location on South Harding Street.
Because of this, the organization does not have adequate kennel space, meaning pets in need around the city may not get the proper help, especially as winter storms approach.
So, what can you do? And, no, adopting a pet is not the only solution. Continue reading for ways you can assist the shelter this season.
1. Adopt
IACS is waiving all adoption fees at this time in order to help you find your fur-ever friend, though donations are always welcome.
The shelter currently has 73 dogs up for adoption. Fill out an application here, or check out all of the available pets during the shelter’s normal hours of operation.
2. Foster
You can temporarily help dogs and cats find solace away from the shelter by fostering.
If you decide to do this, IACS will make sure you have the tools and resources needed to care for the animals while they are waiting on a permanent placement.
3. Volunteer
Assist staff on South Harding Street by spending time with the animals.
You can take dogs on walks or play with them outside, spend time with cats, give baths or help groom adoptable animals, and more.
4. Donate
As previously mentioned, you can donate your time to the shelter. But, you can also donate money in an effort to help IACS continue serving animals in the Indianapolis area.
5. Wait to Surrender
Tough circumstances may mean that you are considering surrendering your pet.
The shelter is urging you to first reach out to Indy CARES, to see if there may be resources available to help you keep your animal.
If this doesn’t work, try safely re-homing your pet before taking it to the shelter.