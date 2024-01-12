IACS May Have to Euthanize Pets: Ways You Can Help

INDIANAPOLIS – With hundreds of animals inside and little room for more, Indy’s Animal Care Services may soon have to euthanize some of its pets. But, there are ways you can help.

You are probably aware that many shelters are desperately trying to find homes for thousands of dogs and cats. IACS alone has 277 pets at its location on South Harding Street.

Because of this, the organization does not have adequate kennel space, meaning pets in need around the city may not get the proper help, especially as winter storms approach.

So, what can you do? And, no, adopting a pet is not the only solution. Continue reading for ways you can assist the shelter this season.

