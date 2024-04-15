Hush Money Homie Donald Trump On Trial Today, Xitter Gets #TrumpTrial Trending

Donald Trump is due in court Monday (April 15) in New York to stand trial in the criminal hush money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. As a result, the hashtag #TrumpTrial is trending on X, formerly Twitter, with memes and jokes coming in by the dozens.

Several outlets, such as The Hill and CNN are covering the trial of Donald Trump with up-to-the-minute updates from inside the Manhattan courtroom. Trump is standing trial for a criminal matter involving hush money paid to Stormy Daniels to conceal the nature of their relationship ahead of the 2016 election. Trump would go on to defeat his Democratic Party opponent Hillary Clinton but only served one term.

Jury selection begins today with dozens of New York residents going through the process before 12 jurors and six alternates are chosen. It isn’t known when this selection period will end but it can be expected to take days if not longer.

The trial marks the first time a former or current U.S. president ever faced a criminal trial and it also makes him the first former president to be criminally indicted. This matter adds to several mounting legal issues that the business mogul is enduring. Trump is also facing three other indictments, including election meddling in Georgia. He is the frontrunner for the Republican Party and has a strong support base that seemingly looks past his legal mishaps.

Trump opponents online have taken to social media to voice their displeasure and the aforementioned #TrumpTrial features several reactions to the announcement of the trial that don’t exactly land in the favor of Donald Trump.

