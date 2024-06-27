Listen Live
How Did They Not Make It?! XXL 2024 Freshman Class Snubs

Published on June 27, 2024

XXL 2024 Freshman class has been revealed. This might be the most accurate class we have gotten in a very long. However, you know the internet gotta put their two cents.

Having some promising artists on the cover like 4Batz, Cash Cobain, Mexican OT, Lay Bankz. Many of those rising stars have made an impact in a very short period. Even an artist like Hunxho has been making noise for a long period of time, but the timing couldn’t be any perfect. Bossman Dlow recently performed at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 & the response from the crowd showed why he is ready to be a XXL Freshman

Below, we listed a few other artists who could have been an XXL Freshman this year.

 

Who else got snubbed? Tell us here:


 

1. Anycia

Hometown: Atlanta,GA

2. Skrilla

Hometown: Philadelphia,PA

3. Skylar Blatt

Hometown: Cincinnati,OH

4. Baby Drill

Hometown: Atlanta,GA

5. Chikoruss

Hometown: Montreal,CA

6. J.P.

Hometown: Milwaukee,WI 

