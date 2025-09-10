Honoring Frankie Beverly: Top 10 Classics

These songs aren’t just about great music; they’re a tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s ability to tell stories of love, life, and resilience through song. music that relates to community, inspiration, togetherness, and proof of his indelible legacy.
We honor a man who once said he saw his retirement not as an end, but as a passing of the torch.
The band now continues as Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly, led by Tony Lindsay.
Here are our Top 10 Frankie Beverly & Maze songs:
1. Before I Let Go
2. Joy and Pain
3. Back in Stride
4. Can’t Get Over You
5. Southern Girl
6. Running Away
7. While I’m Alone
8. Golden Time of Day
9. Love Is the Key
10. The Morning After
