HomeSports

Hockey Commentator Ignites Twitter After Calling Barstool Sports Out On “Unapologetic Misogyny, Racism, Xenophobia”

Posted March 17, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 14, 2017

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Barstool Sports has found itself in hot water yet again.

This time around, NBC hockey commentator Gord Miller hopped on Twitter to air out his grievances with the huge sports platform and why he refuses to be associated with it.

Miller had some time to kill before hopping on a flight, so he decided to let his fellow Twitter users ask him questions, and he promised to answer as many as he could. He was eventually asked if he’d ever be on Spittin Chiclets– a hockey podcast featuring NHL vets Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette, Barstool Sports writer Rear Admiral and Mike Grinnell.

Miller gave an honest answer as to why he refused to appear on the podcast, saying, “I like those guys a lot, but anything to do with Barstool is a no-go for me.”

Afterward, the Canadian sportscaster went into detail about his disdain for the site, saying it has a “history of unapologetic misogyny, racism, xenophobia and the repeated condoning of non-consensual sex.”

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is never one to back down when people bad mouth his brand, so he fired back at Miller, saying his accusations were “blatant lies.”

Miller responded, saying that he did his research and felt comfortable accusing the company of being sexist.

Of course, like anything Barstool-related, the controversy ignited Twitter, so fans and haters alike reacted. Check out some of the reactions below.

Hockey Commentator Ignites Twitter After Calling Barstool Sports Out On “Unapologetic Misogyny, Racism, Xenophobia”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 2 days ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 3 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 4 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 4 days ago
03.15.21
15 items
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
 4 days ago
03.16.21
Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’
 4 days ago
03.15.21
23 items
The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close