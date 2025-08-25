Listen Live
Hip-Hop Songs to Get You in the Back-to-School Vibe

Published on August 25, 2025

School’s back in session, and whether you’re rushing through hallways, moving into a dorm, or just looking for motivation to hit the books, Hip-Hop has always had a lot to say about education, ambition, and the grind.

From tracks that shout out classrooms to albums built around the college experience, here are 10 joints to get you in the back-to-school mindset.

1. J. Cole – “College Boy” (or “School Daze”)

Nobody raps about school life and chasing knowledge like Cole. His lyrics always feel like a reflection of student life, ambition, and self-discovery.

2. Kanye West – “Good Morning”

An anthem for that first day energy. The beat and message remind you to wake up, chase your goals, and embrace new beginnings.

3. Big Sean – “My Last”

A confidence booster—because the school year is all about believing in yourself and making every moment count.

 

4. Chance the Rapper – “Juice”

Uplifting, fun, and full of good vibes. Perfect for walking onto campus feeling unstoppable.

5. Drake – “Started From the Bottom”

For those grinding through their classes and working toward a bigger future. It’s motivation in audio form.

6. Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage Remix (ft. Beyoncé)”

Because back-to-school fits deserve theme music—and this track gives you all the energy you need to walk into class like a boss.

7. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

School can be stressful, but this anthem is all about perseverance and hope: no matter what, you’re going to be alright.

8. Nas – “I Can”

One of the most inspiring Hip-Hop tracks ever—especially for students. Nas motivates you to stay focused and believe in your potential.

9. Nicki Minaj – “Moment 4 Life”

Because back-to-school season is about living in the moment and chasing your dreams.

10. Lil Baby – “Drip Too Hard” (with Gunna)

For that first-day outfit confidence—walking into school with your crew like you own the place.

