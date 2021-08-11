HomeCelebrity News

Hip-Hop Celebration Day: List Of Rap’s Best Posthumous Albums

Posted August 11, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Juice Wrld

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital


Throughout the year’s hip-hop heads have gotten music that has been the soundtrack of our lives. We all remember where we were when the news broke about another rap legend passing away. Prior to these MC’s untimely passings was a work ethic that was unmatched. With that being said it left us with a TON of unreleased music that the record labels are able to package together and make a posthumous album.

On this list, we have listed our favorite rap posthumous albums. From one hip-hop head to another this was NOT easy. Today on Hip-Hop Day we celebrate the life of our favorite artists by listening to their music. Check out the full list of Rap’s best Posthumous albums below!

Which Posthumous albums did we miss?

RELATED: Peep The New Visuals To Juice WRLD’s “Righteous”

RELATED: XXXTentacion Estate Announces New Album

RELATED: 2Pac Back: Estate Of Tupac Shakur Settles Lawsuit, New LPs To Be Released

Hip-Hop Celebration Day: List Of Rap’s Best Posthumous Albums  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Biggie – Life After Death

2. 2 Pac – The Don Killuminati 7 Day Theory

3. Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

4. J Dilla – The Shining

5. Big L – The Big Picture

6. Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

7. Mac Miller – Circles

8. UGK – UGK 4 Life

9. XXXTENTACION – Skins

10. Chinx Drugz – Welcome to JFK

Latest

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Invest Into Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Company

 18 hours ago
08.12.21

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

 20 hours ago
08.12.21

Fat Joe Linking Up With DJ Drama For ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Project ‘What Would Big Do 2021’

 22 hours ago
08.12.21
10 items

‘The Ren & Stimpy Show’ Trending On Twitter After Nickelodeon Tweet Celebrating 30th Anniversary

 22 hours ago
08.12.21

Twitter and Fab 5 Freddy Launch Hip-Hop Anniversary Twitter Emojis

 22 hours ago
08.12.21
17 items

Some Dude’s List Of The Most Underappreciated Hip-Hop Albums

 24 hours ago
08.12.21
7 items

Happy Birthday Chris ‘Mac Daddy’ Kelly: 7 Times Kriss Kross Got The 90s Jumpin’ [Watch]

 24 hours ago
08.12.21
10 items

Hip-Hop Celebration Day: List Of Rap’s Best Posthumous Albums

 1 day ago
08.12.21

Houston Newlyweds On Viral Freestyle Moment: ‘We Never Expected This!’

 1 day ago
08.12.21

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

 2 days ago
08.10.21
Photos
Close