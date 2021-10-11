HomeCelebrity News

Here Are Some Christopher's We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.

Source: L. Busacca / Getty


For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor of Indigenous People’s Day, which places the spotlight on the invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.

So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

notorious b.i.g.

Source:Getty

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Big Pun And Fat Joe

Source:Getty
Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source:Getty
Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty
Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Kid 'N Play

Source:Getty
Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Source:Getty
Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

'Captain America: Civil War' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source:Getty
Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

86th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement

Source:Getty
Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Captain American: Civil War' Cast & Filmmakers Joined By The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Cast At The Atlanta Screening At The Fox Theatre

Source:Getty
Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

Source:Getty
& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

'Hell Or High Water' - Gala Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source:Getty
Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

DC Council Special Election Ward 8

Source:Getty
The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

Source:Getty
2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source:Getty
Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Coldplay screengrab 2

Source:Getty
Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

WWE Live 2014 - Frankfurt

Source:Getty
WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Back To The Future 30th Anniversary Celebration

Source:Getty
Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

'When I Live My Life Over Again' Premiere - 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

Source:Getty
Actor (Real Name Roland)

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]  was originally published on kysdc.com

