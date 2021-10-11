Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor ofthe invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.

So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace



Source:Getty 2. Christopher Lee Rios



Source:Getty

Big Pun! 3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown



Source:Getty

Breezy! 4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges



Source:Getty

Luda! 5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin



Source:Getty

Rappers 6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III



Source:Getty

Comedian 7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans



Source:Getty

Captain America 8. Chris Hemsworth



Source:Getty

Thor 9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt



Source:Getty

Star Lord 10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul



Source:Getty

& Chris, Jr. 11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine



Source:Getty

Captain Kirk 12. Marion Christopher Barry



Source:Getty

The Late Son of Marion Barry 13. Christopher Wesson Bosh



Source:Getty

2-Time NBA World Champion 14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker



Source:Getty

Actor/Comedian/Smokey 15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin



Source:Getty

Coldplay! 16. Christopher Keith Irvine



Source:Getty

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho 17. Christopher Allen Lloyd



Source:Getty

Doc! (Back To The Future) 18. Christopher Walken



Source:Getty

Actor (Real Name Roland)

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com