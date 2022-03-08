Happy International Women’s Day! Here Are 5 Black Women Who Made History This Year!

Happy International Women’s Day! As we’re getting closer for She Is… Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit happening on March 30th, we’re excited for all of the honorees and performances! The power women hold is indescribable! Below are 5 of the many women who have changed the game and made history during the year of 2022. Of course, we’re only a quarter through the year so we have no doubt there will be many more doing the same!
1. Pamela Culpepper
Pamela Culpepper is among those driving change recently joining the Prada Group’s Board of Directors. This appointment makes her the first time a Black woman to sit on the brand’s board in its 109-year history. Read More Here > https://bit.ly/3vQDMad
2. Dr. Susan M. Collins
Susan M. Collins, Ph.D was recently appointed to serve as the president and CEO of The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, making her the first Black woman to sit at the helm of a Fed bank. Read More Here > https://bit.ly/3sVHQEt
3. Rachael RollinsSource:Getty
After securing a nomination for the role by President Joe Biden last summer, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins rose in the ranks today to officially become U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and the first Black women to ever occupy the title. Read More Here > https://bit.ly/3MLfVz1
4. Dr. Maya Angelou
The legendary wordsmith, Dr. Maya Angelou, will have her image placed on a limited edition run of quarter coins beginning next year, essentially making her the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency. Read More Here > https://bit.ly/3vQRQke
5. Tasha Roberts
Journalist-turned-pioneering-deep-diver Tasha Roberts has become the first Black woman to grace the cover of National Geographic as a Nat Geo Explorer. Read More Here > https://bit.ly/3sRWMmL