HomeStyle & Fashion

Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion

Posted 20 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue

Source: Naima Green / Courtesy Harper’s Bazaar

Texas native Solange Knowles is a woman of many hats – and styles. The mother, singer, DJ, actress and fashion icon has carefully curated a look that is all her own through the years, and now, on her 35th birthday, we’re revisiting some of the fashion moments that mattered most.

Be it a high-end photoshoot, an impromptu selfie or an onstage performance, her style is definitely meant as a statement in itself. Take a look at some of Solange’s top fashion moments in this birthday gallery.

Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. T Magazine Shoot

T Magazine Shoot Source:Collier Schorr / T Magazine

2. Solange covers Harper’s Bazaar

Solange covers Harper's Bazaar Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

3. Harper’s Bazaar digital issue

Harper's Bazaar digital issue Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

4. Round The Way Chic

5. Queen Ish

6. Solange Knowles featured in Harper’s Bazaar

Solange Knowles featured in Harper's Bazaar Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

7. The Family That Slays Together

8. L’Officiel Magazine Cover

L'Officiel Magazine Cover Source:Courtesy L'Officiel Magazine

9. New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

10. Milan Fashion Week 2013

Milan Fashion Week 2013 Source:Getty

11. Wedding Day

Wedding Day Source:Getty

12. Solange x Calvin Klein

Solange x Calvin Klein Source:Courtesy of Calvin Klein

13. Kate Moss Party

Kate Moss Party Source:Getty

14. T MAGAZINE

T MAGAZINE Source:Collier Schorr / T Magazine

15. Solange Knowles covers Harper’s Bazaar digital issue

Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

16. Work Before Play

17. Self(ie) Care

18. Life In Black & White

19. Solange performs at Saturday Night Live

Solange performs at Saturday Night Live Source:WENN

20. Solange Knowles covers Harper’s Bazaar digital issue

Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar
Latest
50 Cent On Young Buck: “Why He Didn’t Just Say He Was Gay”
 5 hours ago
06.25.21
Video Shows Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Denied Entry To NY Bar, Security Doesn’t Know Them
 18 hours ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
 21 hours ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain Look For Myself, Not For Anyone Else’
 22 hours ago
06.25.21
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It
 22 hours ago
06.24.21
Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ Doc Shows Why She’ll Forever Be Queen in Black Culture
 1 day ago
06.24.21
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May Explain His Love For Unprotected Sex
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Michael B. Jordan x J'Ouvert Rum
Michael B. Jordan Changing Rum Name After Criticism
 1 day ago
06.24.21
6 items
Porsha Williams Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Pics
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer
 2 days ago
06.24.21
TikTok Clip Shows White Woman Pull A Gun On Black Girls In Shopping Mall
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Tessica Brown, Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ Loses Child In Miscarriage
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Timeekah Murphy Went From The Army To Designing For Beyoncé In ‘Black Is King’
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close