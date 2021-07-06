Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! All The Times He Showed Us Family Is Everything [Photos]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to Philly’s own, Kevin Hart . Comedian, actor & entrepreneur turns 42 today. Early in 2020, Kevin and wife, Eniko Hart have welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived. Hart has been known to light up a room with his sense of humor but he is nothing without family!

Check out our favorite pictures of the Hart Family below.

