HomeCelebrity News

Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! All The Times He Showed Us Family Is Everything [Photos]

Posted July 6, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Happy birthday to Philly’s own, Kevin Hart. Comedian, actor & entrepreneur turns 42 today. Early in 2020, Kevin and wife, Eniko Hart have welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived. Hart has been known to light up a room with his sense of humor but he is nothing without family!

Check out our favorite pictures of the Hart Family below.

RELATED: Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Wife Tammy Writes a Heart Warming Message to Her Husband

RELATED: Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]

HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! All The Times He Showed Us Family Is Everything [Photos]  was originally published on praisephilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT Auction Of Group’s Royalties
 17 hours ago
07.07.21
Ice Cube Details Nasty Beef With Studio Over ‘Last Friday’ Sequel
 18 hours ago
07.07.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind
 22 hours ago
07.07.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Team
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off
 1 day ago
07.07.21
Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Authorities Investigating If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Fashion Nova CEO Robberies Related
 1 day ago
07.06.21
15 items
The Sexism: #NBATwitter Investigates Rumors That Rachel Nichols Linked With Jimmy Butler In The Bubble
 1 day ago
07.06.21
8 items
8 Side Hustles That Made 50 Cent Filthy Rich
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Racist New Jersey White Man Got A Visit From Black Protesters After Rant
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Photos
Close