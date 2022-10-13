Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially spooky season and that means it’s time to be shaken in your boots and cuddled up with your boo! From gory, slashers, thrillers, and monsters there are a bunch of new scary movies to add to your list this Halloween season. Of course, Michael Myers never dies, and he’s making his way back around for Halloween Kills and after 29 years the Sanderson sisters are back with their brooms and sticks in Hocus Pocus 2.

With the duality of streaming and going to the theater, there are plenty of new movies to add to the creepy queue to binge all month long. If you’re down to be spooked and creeped out, check out the list of new scary movies to check out this season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Tis’ The Season To Snack: Limited Edition Items You Need To Try This Holiday Season

Prep for the Scary Season: Check Out Pinterest’s Top Trending Halloween Costume Ideas

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com