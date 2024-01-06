Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby

Halle Bailey has finally confirmed what we already knew and was just waiting on her to say something about, that she and boyfriend DDG were pregnant and welcomed a baby in 2023. What we didn’t know is any information about the baby until now…

Details are still sparse but we know the couple had a baby boy and his name is Halo. Halle posted a picture of their newborn baby boy on her Instagram account. Earlier in the day DDG posted a freestyle video to his Youtube channel that had fans suspicious because there were shots of him holding a baby and while dropping the lyrics, “Halo don’t want for nothing, he’s crying his momma coming she’s stronger than wonder woman’.

Congratulations to the happy couple! See their baby announcements and beautiful pictures of Halle pregnant, even though she never told us she was, below.

