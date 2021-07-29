HomeCelebrity News

Hall Of Fame Hot Girl Melyssa Ford Reminds Everyone That She’s Still Got It

Posted July 29, 2021

BET American Black Film Festival Awards

Since the beginning of her career in 1997, Melyssa Ford has reigned as thee queen video vixen. Being admired by millions throughout the years for her sex appeal, she has now ventured into the podcasting universe. I’m Here For The Food podcast with the slogan “If I haven’t kissed you by the third date, I’m here for the food” where topics of life, food and of course dating are all on the table.

She revealed on the podcast that she dated Drake at the same time as Top Model Toccara. After dancing around the rapper’s identity and only calling him a “hoe a**” she eventually laid out the full story. After feeling guilty, Toccara told Melyssa and luckily there were no hard feelings—Melyssa dropped him immediately. Melyssa then went on to say that Drake was being “greedy” because he knew the two were friends and they’re both “seven-course meals.” Peep her recent thirst traps below that prove it.

