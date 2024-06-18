Half? Iman Shumpert “Un-Gifting” Condo And Jewelry From Teyana Taylor In Ongoing Divorce Battle

Many of us have seen it so many times that we can quote him word-for-word.

Eddie Murphy’s classic 1987 standup special known to the world simply as Raw, the highest-grossing stand-up comedy concert film of all time, includes a particularly standout bit that’s since become known as “HALF.” The Hollywood icon goes on a roll about the concept of women “taking half” from their spouses in the midst of divorce settlements due to the surge in feminism and girl power movement overall arising during the late ’80s.

In 2024, not only have the gender scales shifted on various levels, but it now looks like the fellas are the ones shouting, “Half!” At least that’s what seems to be the case in the scathing hot divorce battle currently brewing between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. As The Jasmine Brand exclusively reports, Shump is requesting that everything he ever gave Teyana be returned following the dissolution of their relationship, with him even being quoted as stating, “Gimme my jewelry; I’m un-gifting that condo.”

Harsh! Or is he?

More details behind the matter at hand below, via The Jasmine Brand:

“Regarding custody, the former professional athlete wants a week-on-week-off agreement. However, that may be challenging as their children are minors and Iman Shumpert’s work life takes place outside of Georgia, the state where the kids permanently reside. Several witnesses testified that Teyana Taylor has constantly offered her ex additional time with their daughters, but he’s refused due to his work schedule. He allegedly said a three-day heads-up is not enough notice to offer him extra parenting time.”

In addition to the custody changes, Iman is also dropping a royalty request on Teyana for half of “projects before they were married.” This all comes in the wake of a recent TMZ report (link above) where Iman requested his child support payments be reduced due to their current pay disparities; in short, he’s claiming Teyana makes more than him. However, this recent report sheds light on his alleged $112,500 monthly expenses, ranging from $14,000 eating out and over $14,000 on his Iman Amongst Men podcast to the $6,000 on video production in his music career.

Is this proper procedure when it comes to married folk in the process of un-coupling, or does the idea of “un-gifting” just seem way too petty? See what many are saying on the latest updates in Iman & Teyana’s divorce battle below, and feel free to let us know your thoughts as well:

