‘Half Baked’ Star Jim Breuer Confirms He Was An Op All Along, Appears On Tucker Carlson On FOX News

Half Baked star and former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer appeared on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show, pretty much confirming that he was an Op all along. The comedian sat down with the alleged journalist to “discuss” his anti-vax stance, and it was all bad.

Breuer was in the news recently because he canceled a couple of shows where the venues required proof of COVID vaccinations.

Reports CBS News:

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jim Breuer said in a Facebook Live over the weekend that he will not be performing at venues that require proof of Covid vaccination for guests.

“Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it,” Breuer said in the 22 minute Facebook live.

“Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations … I am also not doing those shows,” said Breuer, 54.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money,” the comedian added.

According to Breuer, getting vaccinated is a choice (it is), but he also asserts that his fans are getting “bribed” to attend shows. Umm, okay.

“If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” said Breuer on Facebook. “Due to [sic], I have to stick to my morals, I have to sick to what i know is right.”

This, of course, was all Carlson needed to hear to invite Breuer onto his how. It’s part of his playbook, with another example his giving a megaphone to Nicki Minaj’s ballgate struggle. The appearance was as batsh*t as you would expect. Here’s a sample below.

In Half Baked, the cult-favorite, stoner comedy starring Dave Chappelle, Breuer’s character was kind of an idiot. Considering Breuer’s appearance with Carlson, he clearly didn’t have to do much acting.

More Jim Breuer slander below, for archival purposes, and because it’s totally deserved.

‘Half Baked’ Star Jim Breuer Confirms He Was An Op All Along, Appears On Tucker Carlson On FOX News was originally published on hiphopwired.com