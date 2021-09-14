Hair, Headdresses & Super Bowl Rings: The Most Memorable Glam Moments At The 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year. Consider it the Oscars of fashion and every year, we look forward to seeing what celebrities and their paired designers conceptualize to send down the legendary red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” encouraged the rich and famous to wear American designers on the carpet while showcasing their take on the annual extravaganza. While some of the fashion was a hit (think: Iman) or dreadful miss (think Kim Kardashian), the glam squads understood the assignment.
Hair, nails, makeup was on point! We saw a lot of textured ponytails on the carpet. Hair that defied gravity and accessories that told a story. From Iman’s stunning headdress to Ciara’s Super Bowl ring and jersey dress and poet Amanda Gorman’s book shaped clutch, there was much more to the fashion than beautiful gowns. *Aretha Franklin vc*
So let’s get into the standout glam moments, below.
1. RihannaSource:Getty
The queen of the Met Gala arrived fashionably late in an all-black Balenciaga look that left fans puzzled. Ri Ri, who came with her boo A$AP Rocky, may have missed in the fashion department but her face card never declines. Rihanna’s black scully gave us NY streetwear vibes with a blinged out embellishment for drama. She complete the look with a black lip.
2. Lupita N’yongoSource:Getty
Lupita N’yongo brought the drama with her hair, as she always does! The “Them” actress wore a denim Atelier Versace gown with sculpted tresses that stood out among the other hair looks. Lupita’s look was inspired by “90s Denim with a touch of #FemmeFatale from classic Hollywood Western Films,” her makeup artist Nick Barose wrote on Instagram.
3. ImanSource:`
Iman won the Met Gala red carpet with an out of this world design by Harris Reed. This
4. Russell WestbrookSource:Getty
Russell Westbrook gave us his take on the American theme and served us stars in his blue do. The stylish NBA baller also wore an American designer, Ralph Lauren, on the carpet.
5. Simone BilesSource:Getty
Simone Biles came to make a statement darling. The beloved and accomplished gymnast gave us a big hair moment to compliment her big Area gown. According to Vogue, Simone’s dress weight 88 pounds.
6. Jackie AinaSource:Getty
What’s more American than a Barbie? Jackie Aina gave us Black Barbie in a Black designer Fe Noel. But her perfectly placed platinum blonde tresses took this look to the next level.
7. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi looked timeless in Dior. Her hair perfectly compliments a bejeweled headband that secured a whimsical veil to her head. Styled by Jason Bolden, her look was inspired by Josephine Baker.
8. Naomi OsakaSource:Getty
Naomi Osaka makes loud statements even with silence. The champion tennis player is an emerging icon and she has the bold fashion style to match. Osaka wore LV on the carpet last night and hair that defied gravity. Inspired by her Haitian and Japanese roots, Osaka told Vogue, “To me American means a mix of all cultures and this dress and this look represents my two backgrounds, American and Japanese.”
9. Amanda GormanSource:Getty
Poet Amanda Gorman looked radiant in an electric blue look Vera Wang dress. The rising young star said her hair was inspired by the Statue Of Liberty. Gorman wore a book-shaped clutch with the historic words, “Give Us Your Tired.” She wore a bejeweled laurel hairpiece to accentuate her braid.
10. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara went really American in a jersey dress bearing her husband Russell Wilson’s number. Oh an his Super Bowl ring. You may or may not love the dress, but her perfect ponytail and beat face takes the cake for one of ur favorite looks.
11. Regina KingSource:Getty
Regina King was another celeb who wore denim to give us American fashion. The actress turned director gave us a pop of blue with this short face framing cut. King used the Flawless By Gabrielle Union collection to get the look.
12. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson worked with her longtime hairstylist Tym Wallace on this perfect fro that she rocked with her look by Moschino
13. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union was an underwater dream in an Iris van Herpen look that represented change. She completed the look with a ponytail that cascaded down her face giving beach wave bangs! Union used her Flawless By Gabrielle Union collection to get the look.
14. Tracee Elliss RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Met Gala look was inspired by “Mahogany.” The fashion and style icon wore an electric blue gown by Iris van Harpen. Tracee’s blunt cut bob perfectly accentuated her decolletage.
15. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo debuted a bald do and fierce nails that took her Moschino look to next levels.