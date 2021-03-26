HomeHair

Hair Envy: 5 Times Mary J. Blige Gave Us Blonde Baddie

Posted 16 hours ago

Source: Getty Images / Getty


We love the red hair Mary J. Blige wore to embody her character Monet, but blonde Mary is our favorite. Mary J. Blige has been serving us trendsetting looks since the 90s. Just think about it. Remember when she wore the blonde swoop bang black lipstick and scarf with the black sunglasses?! Iconic.

Mary has worn her hair in every style. From blonde bobs to flipped short cuts and feathered locks that frame her face, Mary is a hair chameleon. All of which makes sense since the chart-topping singer has a secret skill.

“People would be surprised that I can do hair,” she told W Magazine. “I can definitely take care of my own hair if I needed to. When I was younger, I did my own hair. I did my own weaves, I did my own perms, I did my own color. And then I would do some of my friends’ hair.”

While Mary can take care of her hair, she works with top celebrity stylists to create looks we love. In an 2017 interview ahead of the MET Gala, hairstylist Kim Kimble revealed, Mary is “usually very conservative and very simple with her hairstyling.”

Get into some of her most recent hair slay moments.

1. Blonde Braids

Mary is giving us beach body and braids with these booty length blonde braids. Her sun-kissed skin is glistening.

2. Blonde Boss

Mary’s lush body waves are enhanced by her vibrant platinum blonde hair color. This is an ad for her collaboration with Gold Bond but we can’t stop staring at her hair.

3. Tiffany Blue…And Blonde

Mary is serving rich auntie swag with her blonde bun and Tiffany & Co. collaboration.

4. Blonde Box Braids

Mary’s blonde box braids look great peeking from the bottom of her Gucci hat. 

5. It’s The Bayang For Us

Switching it up from the holidays, Mary wore a blonde bayang and hoop earrings while giving us face.

