Tessica Brown, best known on the Internet as the infamous “Gorilla Glue Girl,” has set the Internet ablaze with her viral video that’s still making rounds. Tessica has kept her legion of supporters and worried observers updated, and appears to be taking steps to remove the Gorilla Glue from her scalp.
As we shared earlier this week, Tessica shocked the world with a TikTok video explaining her ordeal after gluing her ponytail and edges to her scalp and ended up keeping the hairstyle for an entire month. Gorilla Glue even caught wind of Tessica’s folly, advising her with steps to remove the industrial-strength glue.
While the jokes most certainly flew off the handle, the humor turned to concern as folks began to worry about Tessica’s month-long battle with the glue. Even with tips pouring in from seemingly around the world, the glue simply would not budge.
Even celebrities began sharing Tessica’s video at first with requisite confusion of the woman’s styling choice that soon gave way to fans urging stars to aid Tessica in her time of need. Gorilla Glue claims that its product can be dissolved with warm soapy water or rubbing alcohol but it doesn’t appear either option was a feasible choice for Tessica.
As this saga continues to unfold, we’ll be right on top of it with updates soon as Tessica shares them. And with all seriousness, we hope Tessica heals up soon.
With folks on Twitter waited with bated breath, the reactions have been pouring in on the social media network. We’ve got those reactions, along with posts from Tessia, below.
UPDATE: Tessica Brown, along with Juanita Brown, launched a GoFundMe and has already met her $1,500 goal after posting the image of her getting a medical consultation on removing the glue from her scalp.
—
Photo: Screenshot
#GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical Procedure was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
praying for my sister #gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/t0uwoEeir4— bri (@bigshitxtalker) February 6, 2021
2.
At the end of the #gorillagluegirl saga I need a full docu series explaining everything.— shadyslane (@Shadyfrancois) February 6, 2021
3.
4.
I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021
5.
#gorillagluegirl has me triple checking the labels on my hair products justtt in case🥴 pic.twitter.com/gGV17Ma5Bw— Steph (@StephNk) February 6, 2021
6.
Good Morning to Tessica Brown and her only. We still praying for you girl #gorillagluegirl— DanaDaneNoFame (@DanaJeter) February 6, 2021
7.
i hope #gorillagluegirl is gonna be ok. i'm fr worried, i wish i could help. 🥺🥺— Phattie Labelle (@pretty_tye_) February 6, 2021
8.
Bro the hashtag #gorillagluegirl???— erikan't (@nugoleto) February 6, 2021
I swear this app is a gift that keeps on giving😭
9.
I told my Mum about the woman who super glued her hair and she’s been asking me for updates. She was happy to see that the woman has gone to the hospital. We’re all distressed for this sister and rooting for her 😩 #gorillagluegirl— AM 🤍 (@agathamay_) February 6, 2021
10.
Can we all as a community lift up #gorillagluegirl in pray and positivity cause I wanna cry for her and the pain she going through.— Lea 🇹🇹 (@lovelealyds) February 6, 2021
11.
Sending freeing vibes to #gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/shom0QNTaH— Havieka🌴 (@ThugNuggetHavi) February 6, 2021
12.
I’m glad to see this 🙏🏽❤️#gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/i9RCUamysm— Andrea Lewis (@missandrealewis) February 6, 2021
13.
Has anyone reached out to @shondarhimes and her writers to help the #gorillagluegirl ?? If anyone can help, it’s them!! pic.twitter.com/DBjg1CFQ4k— Joi Joi (@itsjoitomyworld) February 6, 2021
14.
I’m really glad that my timeline has been full of people genuinely worrying about the outcome for #gorillagluegirl and not clowning her. It’s quite wholesome— Quinoa Phoenix (@AfroAmbrosia) February 6, 2021
15.
I think I might stay up just to make sure #GorillaGlueGirl is all good and home safe from the ER #G3 I’m thinking of you 🙌🏼 thoughts and prayers 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/t4S82QuBpg— Sam❄️ (@sdknifton) February 6, 2021