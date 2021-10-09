HomeCelebrity News

God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
AIDS Healthcare Foundation "Tickets For Testing" Event & "We The Party" Screening

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Orlando Brown has made headlines over the past few years due to his run-ins with the law and a public battle with drug addiction. The former That’s So Raven star has since turned his life around and has delivered a new set of verses celebrating the triumph over his demons

Brown, 33, overcame his addiction by way of a faith-based program as part of Rise Discipleship, a six-month in-patient recovery program at Rise Church in Abilene, Texas that he completed last fall. We’re happy to report that Brown is continuing his journey in the church and music, with evangelist Danté Lee sharing Brown’s testimony via a video and verse that explains how faith informs his current lifestyle as a sober individual.

“[N]ot only did Orlando Brown overcome drug addiction, but he gave his life to Jesus. WHY ISN’T ANYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS,” Lee wrote, adding in following tweets,” the whole world is talking about him when he’s getting in trouble, but he gets saved and everyone’s quiet.. PUT THIS ON THE NEWS.”

Not for nothing, Brown is spitting with ferocity and clarity, and it’s heartwarming to see him happy, healthy, and surrounded in love. Brown and his wife Danielle Brown are raising a beautiful baby boy together, and Brown credits his wife for leading him to Rise Church.

As Lee noted in his tweets, folks are barely speaking on Orlando Brown’s transformation from a struggling addict to a man of God. While we’ve done our coverage on some of Brown’s missteps in the past, he rightfully should be celebrated for overcoming those dark days.

Salute to you, Orlando Brown.

1.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

3.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

4.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

5.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

6.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

7.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

8.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

9.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

10.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

11.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

12.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

13.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

14.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

15.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices  was originally published on praisephilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
30 items

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

 2 days ago
12.07.54

You Care: Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 2 days ago
12.08.54

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist

 2 days ago
08.14.54
15 items

God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices

 2 days ago
05.09.53
15 items

Nigerian Afrobeat Star Tiwa Savage Says She’s Being Blackmailed Over Sex Tape

 4 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Jay-Z Attends London Film Festival In Support of ‘The Harder They Fall’, Of Course Bey Was There

 4 days ago
11.18.51
13 items

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

 4 days ago
01.01.70
6 items

Eat These Foods To Prevent Wrinkles

 4 days ago
10.10.52

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

 4 days ago
11.28.51
Photos
Close