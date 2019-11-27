Looking for delicious Thanksgiving cocktails to go without your hearty dishes? Check out these yummy drinks!

Give Thanks For Dranks: The Best Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Jack Honey Egg Nog Source:false 4 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 12 oz. Virgin Egg Nog Garnish with Cinnamon Stick option

2. Winter Sting Source:false 1 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 1 oz. warm Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack

3. Jack’s Honey Cider Source:false 1 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 2 oz. warm Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack 1 oz. warm tea

4. Holiday Whiskey Punch Source:false 1 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 1 oz. TUACA Liqueur 1 oz. Orange Juice 1 oz. Cranberry juice

5. Honey Hot Toddy Source:false Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey (4 oz.) Hot Water (4 oz.) Lemon Tea (one tea bag) Squeeze of fresh lemon

6. Positively Warm Apple Pie Cocktail Source:false 6 oz. apple cider (heated) 2 oz. Tuaca liqueur Whipped cream Pinch cinnamon and nutmeg 1 cinnamon stick In a glass coffee mug or heat-resistant goblet, combine your heated cider and Tuaca. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Add cinnamon stick.

7. Peach Cobbler Cocktail Source:false Crushed ice 2 to 2 1/2 ounces rye whiskey 2 1/2 ounces peach nectar Dash bitters 5 wedges frozen peaches, halved 3 to 4 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped 1 lemon wedge Fill a large wine goblet with crushed ice. Gently muddle the rye, peach nectar, dash of bitters, peaches, mint, and a squeeze of […]

8. Spiced Bohemian Source:false ½ oz lime juice 1 oz Creme Yvette .5 oz Allspice liquor 1.5 oz Bohemia Shake all ingredients except the Bohemia and strain in rockglass over ice coupe glass. Top with Bohemia beer and grate nutmeg on top. Place ginger slices, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, and añejo tequila into a cocktail shaker and fill with […]

9. Pumpkin Punch Source:false 2oz Tequila El Jimador 2oz Pumpkin ale 1oz Orange juice 1oz Pumpkin puree 2 dashes Angostura bitters ½ spice syrup Place all ingredients in to a cocktail shaker filled with cubed ice. Shake hard and strain over ice in to a mason jar. Garnish with a star anise pod and orange zest.

10. Cran-Orange Cosmo Source:false 4 oz. Slim Lizzy’s Cosmo 1 oz. Triple Sec 1 oz. Cranberry Juice 1 oz. Champagne Mix together Slim Lizzy’s Cosmo, triple sec, and cranberry juice. Strain over ice and top with champagne.

11. Spiced Apple Honey Cider Source:false 3 oz. Sparkling ICE Crisp Apple 1 ½ oz. Whiskey or Brandy 1 teaspoon honey Cinnamon stick and allspice cloves for garnish Coat the bottom of a glass coffee cup with honey. Add whiskey or brandy. Heat Sparkling ICE Crisp Apple in a small sauce pot. Pour hot Sparkling ICE Crisp Apple into glass and […]

12. Orange Spiced Pumpkin Martini Source:false 2 oz. VOGA Prosecco 2 oz. Pumpkin flavored vodka 1/2 oz. triple sec 1 dash orange zest 1 dash of cinnamon Pour vodka, triple sec and orange zest into a cocktail shaker half-filled with cracked ice. Shake well, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with VOGA Prosecco. Garnish with an orange twist, a […]

13. Pom-Blueberry Frosted Sangria Source:false 1 cup Sparkling ICE Pomegranate Blueberry ½ cup orange juice 1 cup lime juice 1 bottle of dry red wine 1/2 cup sugar 1 cup frozen apples 1 cup frozen oranges In a large glass pitcher stir together the Sparkling ICE Pomegranate Blueberry, orange juice and lime juice. Add wine and sugar, stirring until sugar […]

14. Cranberry Wine Delight Source:false Frozen Cranberries 1½ oz. VOGA Dolce Rosso 1 oz. Cranberry Juice 1 oz. Vodka Crush cranberries into bottom of a glass. Shake VOGA Dolce Rosso, Cranberry Juice and Vodka with ice. Pour over crushed cranberries and add more cranberries for garnish.

15. Bloody Jerry Source:false 1 1/2 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 2 dashes hot sauce 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 heavy-handed dash of steak seasoning spices 1 teaspoon of wet minced garlic 1 teaspoon of spicy bean or pickle juice Fill with plain tomato juice Pour it all in a pint glass, squeeze in some lemon and lime wedges. […]

16. Pomegranate Punch Source:false 2 oz. Boodles Gin 0.75 oz. 100% pomegranate juice 0.25 oz. Fresh lemon juice 0.5 oz. Simple syrup 1 dash Grapefruit bitters Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Add a splash of club soda. Garnish with a long lemon peel.

17. Cranberry Cosmo Source:false 1.5 oz. Reyka Vodka 0.5 oz Orange Liqueur 0.5 oz. squeezed lime juice 1.5 oz. Cranberry sauce Garnish with Cranberries Combine Reyka vodka, cranberry sauce, lime juice, orange liqueur and ice in cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into glass.Garnish with cranberries.

18. Mexican Hot Chocolate Source:false 1.5 oz. Milk 1 1/2 bars chocolate; broken into chunks 1 oz. Cocoa Powder 0.3 oz. Cane sugar 0.2 oz. Cayenne pepper 4 oz. 1800 Tequila 2 oz. Heavy whipping cream Garnish with cinnamon Warm milk. Add chocolate bar chunks, cocoa powder and sugar. Whisk to combine all ingredients. Pour dash of cayenne pepper. Pour […]