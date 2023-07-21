Breaking news coming out of Philly, Gillie Da King’s son, YNG Cheese has reportedly passed away. According to CBS Philly, Gillie Da Kid son YNG Cheese believed to be killed in Philadelphia shooting. 1/2 of the group Mac n Cheese, YNG Cheese was only 25 years old.

Millions Dollaz Worth of Game owner, Gillie Da King has two sons & one daughter. Our condolences go out to Gillie’s friends and family during this time. More news to come as the story develops.

Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25 was originally published on rnbphilly.com