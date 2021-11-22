WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former professional hooper Gilbert Arenas has a hilarious warning for Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart after trying to put hands and possibly feet on Lakers all-star LeBron James.

It almost felt like “Malice at the Palace” in Detroit on Sunday (Nov.21) during a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. Things got extremely heated after LeBron James hit Stewart across the face while battling for a rebound. While we don’t know if it was on purpose or not, the second-year player was left bloody and furious and was hell-bent on squaring up with Lakers superstar.

LeBron James was ejected after he was assessed a flagrant two foul on Stewart. That was only James’ second ejection throughout his entire NBA career. Stewart was also tossed from the game for his behavior following the hard foul. There were plenty of reactions and hot takes following the incident but one take that is garnering a lot of attention is from Gilbert Arenas.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Arenas warned Stewart that he better start packing his bags because he’s probably going to be traded for going at King James in such a manner. Arenas also pointed out that James is on a shortlist of NBA players that can’t be messed with, including Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Arenas also hilariously added that the only players who could legitimately scrap are James teammate Rajon Rondo and Phoenix Suns point guard Chirs Paul who historically don’t get along. Interestingly, the retired hooper falsely said the Lakers-Pistons near brawl was worse than the time he brought a gun into the Washington Wizards’ locker room in 2009. ]

It wasn’t.

You can peep more reactions to the near brawl and Gilbert Arenas comments in the gallery below.

Photo: Nic Antaya / Getty

Gilbert Arenas Shares His Hilarious Thoughts On Isaiah Stewart Trying Put Hands On LeBron James was originally published on cassiuslife.com