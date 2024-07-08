Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With This Looks From Essence Fest 2024

Essence Fest is a great place to gather inspiration for your next protective hairstyle. The annual gathering attracts the most creative looks, from braided baldies to elaborate updos, and we were on the scene to capture some of the looks.

Essence celebrated 30 years in New Orleans, a city known for its colorful history, mouth-watering cuisines, and sweltering heat. With temperatures hitting the mid-nineties, finding a style that can serve a lewk while braving the heat is vital.

The girlies did not come to play this year. Because women have an intense allegiance to braids, an abundance of styles decorated the convention center. From goddess braids that cascaded below the bum to cornrowed buns that gave a nod to our ancestors, we witnessed the creativity of Black women and how they express themselves through hair.

Braids weren’t the only hair trends we spotted during the three-day festival. Many women played with color and texture to achieve their looks. Tookie, the creator of the viral braided baldie trend, showed off an electric neon green buzz cut that illuminated the SheaMoisture activation.

And then there’s me. I wanted something cute and easy to maintain for my Essence Fest look. I. wanted an eye-catching style that would be easy to maintain, so I opted for beaded cornrows on the top with Mayvenn’s Peruvian body wave in the back. This low-maintenance style allowed me to enjoy myself without worrying about the heat, my edges, and daily manipulation.

There was a wealth of hair inspiration at Essence Fest. If you’re searching for your next hairstyle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of our favorite looks that’ll have you running to your stylist.

