From Hits to Hollywood: A List of 50 Cent’s Greatest Songs To Celebrate His G-Day

In 2000, Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, came into the world of hip hop on fire. He produced Power of the Dollar for Columbia Records and just days before the planned release he was shot and the album was never released. Two years later, the South Jamaica Queens rapper released a compilation album Guess Who’s Back which led to Eminem discovering and later signing him to Shady Records under Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. 50 Cent’s tenacity to succeed in music and entertainment is apparent from the beginning of his journey to now.

From hits to Hollywood, 50 Cent continued to level up as his career progressed. He released his first major-label album with Get Rich or Die Tryin’ which is how he became one of the world’s best selling rappers rising to prominence as the leader of the all-star East Coast hip hop collective G-Unit. 50 Cent founded G-Unit Records in 2003, and signed his friends Young Buck, Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo.

Since then, 50 Cent has released six albums including his most recent with Street King Immortal. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won several awards including a Grammy, 13 Billboard Music Awards, 6 World Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards and 4 BET Awards.

The rapper had a seamless transition into television and film acting when he appeared in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2005, the war film Home of the Brave in 2006 and crime thriller film Righteous Kill in 2008. Fans are most familiar with his success as an executive producer and talent in the widely successful Starz crime drama television series Power, which has a number of spin-offs in the works.

To celebrate the continuous progression of 50 Cent’s entertainment journey, let’s reminisce on some of his greatest songs to date. Happy Birthday, 50!

