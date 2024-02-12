Beyoncé shocked a lot of folks with the surprise drop of not one, but TWO country songs on Superbowl Sunday after her new Verizon interview.

Some fans say her Grammy night look was a tip of the hat to what was coming, now it’s believed that the entirety of Act II will be a country project. This isn’t the first time Queen Bey has tapped into her Texas roots — she also explored the genre on her song “Daddy Lessons” on the Lemonade album.

Now the singer has confirmed she is indeed continuing to push the yeehaw agenda.

She took to social media to reveal her two new singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Sixteen Carriages” are available now.

Definitely not your average cowgirl next door, right?

How do you feel about Bey making country music? Which song do you like better, “Texas Hold ‘Em” or “Sixteen Carriages.”

We’ve got another month and a half to wait for Act II’s arrival (3.29) but in the meantime let’s take a stroll down memory land and have a look at all the times Bey channeled her inner Country Music Queen.

Forever That Country Girl: 6 Times Beyoncé Buckled Up Her Boots To Rep For The Rodeo Riders was originally published on globalgrind.com