The City Girls, rappers JT, and Yung Miami, were integral to the rise of women in Hip-Hop on the back of the duo’s popular singles and sexy image. However, the City Girls are no longer a group with JT and Yung Miami deciding to part ways, ending months of speculation of it being a rift between the pair.

In a new interview with Complex, Yung Miami explained that she and JT were probably heading in different directions after the release of their last studio album, RAW, back in the fall of 2023. In Miami’s words, the chemistry was off and it appears that the split was amicable for the most part.

From Complex:

At what point did you realize you wanted to put out a solo project?

I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces. We older now, and she was doing her own thing. She on the West Coast, I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting. It just wasn’t working no more. So I think we both was at a point where we were just like, “We probably should just do our own sh*t.”

From what we can gather, the City Girls are now focused on their solo careers as evidenced by JT’s national tour and Yung Miami promoting her new singles and video content.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans of the group had some things to say and we’ve got reactions from all sides below.

—

Photo: Getty

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé was originally published on hiphopwired.com