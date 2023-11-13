First Look: Watch Netflix’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire’ Action Packed Trailer

A new universe awaits. Netflix’s upcoming two-part film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, debuts next month. Check out first look photos and watch the trailer inside.

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon. It’s a two-part movie event, which has been decades in the making.

The official movie description:

After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Snyder wrote the screenplay alongside Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll.

Snyder serves as one of the producers alongside Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, and Wesley Coller. Executive producers include Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere on Netflix Dec. 22. The second, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.

Watch the trailer:

Check out first look photos from the upcoming film below:

