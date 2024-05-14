UNCASVILLE, Conn.—The Connecticut Sun used a big fourth quarter to defeat the Indiana Fever in their regular season openers 92-71.

The Fever trailed by just 8 going into the fourth quarter, but the Sun outscored them 27-14 in that final period.

Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in her WNBA debut for Indiana on 5 out of 15 shooting. She finished with 10 turnovers.

Dewanna Bonner was one of four double figure scorers for the Sun. She led them with 20 points.

The Fever have their home opener on Thursday at 7 pm against the New York Liberty.

The post Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener was originally published on wibc.com