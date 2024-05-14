UNCASVILLE, Conn.—The Connecticut Sun used a big fourth quarter to defeat the Indiana Fever in their regular season openers 92-71.
The Fever trailed by just 8 going into the fourth quarter, but the Sun outscored them 27-14 in that final period.
Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in her WNBA debut for Indiana on 5 out of 15 shooting. She finished with 10 turnovers.
Dewanna Bonner was one of four double figure scorers for the Sun. She led them with 20 points.
The Fever have their home opener on Thursday at 7 pm against the New York Liberty.
The post Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener was originally published on wibc.com
1. Indiana Fever v Connecticut SunSource:Getty
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,facial expression,match – sport,connecticut,wnba,women’s basketball,uncasville,second quarter – sport,mohegan sun arena,may,indiana fever – basketball team,connecticut sun – basketball team,2024,caitlin clark
2. Indiana Fever v Connecticut SunSource:Getty
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives against DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,match – sport,connecticut,wnba,women’s basketball,uncasville,fourth quarter – sport,mohegan sun arena,may,drive – ball sports,indiana fever – basketball team,connecticut sun – basketball team,2024,caitlin clark,dijonai carrington
3. Indiana Fever v Connecticut SunSource:Getty
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever attempts a shot against Brionna Jones #42 of the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,match – sport,effort,connecticut,taking a shot – sport,wnba,women’s basketball,uncasville,fourth quarter – sport,mohegan sun arena,may,indiana fever – basketball team,connecticut sun – basketball team,making a basket – scoring,2024,caitlin clark,brionna jones